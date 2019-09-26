Roccat Vulcan Gets Stunning New Options

ROCCAT has now launched an updated version of its award-winning Vulcan 121 AIMO mechanical keyboard. It now features their flagship Titan switches. If that wasn’t enough, the new Vulcan 122 AIMO is also available in a fantastic Arctic White finish.

Vulcan

The Vulcan 121 AIMO features a sleek Ash Black aluminium plate and debuts a new, speed-optimized version of ROCCAT’s proprietary Titan mechanical switches. Named Titan Switch Speed, these new switches register keystrokes up to 30% faster than standard switches.

Arctic White

Additionally, the Vulcan 122 AIMO is the new Arctic White version of the original award-winning Vulcan 120 AIMO. Roccat are keen to point it out was named Best Gaming Keyboard of 2019 by WIRED. Of course, I was pretty keen on it myself when we at eTeknix Review it!

Price and Availability

Both the Vulcan 121 AIMO with Titan Switch Speed switches and Vulcan 122 AIMO are available now at participating retailers across Europe and Asia and will be available in the U.K in October for an MSRP of £129.99.

What Roccat Had to Say

“ROCCAT’s Vulcan series keyboards look and feel fantastic and give PC gamers an edge over the competition because they are faster, which is why we believe they are the best gaming keyboards available,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. “Since its debut the Vulcan has already become one of the top three best-selling gaming keyboards in Germany and a best-selling product in its price tier, and has received numerous awards, including the 2019 iF Design Award for its product category, as well as the latest ‘Best Gaming Keyboard’ accolade from WIRED.”

Titan Switch Speed

The Titan Switch Speed boasts a shortened 1.4mm actuation point (3.6mm travel distance). Of course, this helps it react over 30% faster than standard switches. pushing the boundaries of speed without sacrificing precision. The switches are actuated with a hefty 45g of force to minimize accidental key presses, making the keyboard perfect for gaming. Additionally, completing its current Ash Black and Artic White theme, ROCCAT’s Vulcan 122 AIMO is the Arctic White version of the award-winning Vulcan 120 AIMO. Like its predecessor, the Vulcan 122 AIMO features ROCCAT’s own Titan Switch Tactile mechanical switches with an actuation point of 1.8mm for a total travel distance of 3.6mm. It is well balanced between crispness and speed – 20% faster than standard – and is silent, yet with a noticeable bump.

AIMO

The Vulcan 121 AIMO and Vulcan 122 AIMO also feature a magnetic detachable palm rest and low-profile design for improved ergonomics, making them suitable for long periods of game time, and serve as the best platform for ROCCAT’s unique AIMO lighting engine. Each Vulcan keyboard switch features an individually configurable, long-life LED capable of displaying 16.8M colours in a variety of special effects, and its functionality grows based on the number of AIMO-enabled connected devices. The AIMO lighting reacts organically based on usage, presenting state-of-the-art illumination scenarios without the need for configuration.

Tell me More

For more information on ROCCAT's lineup of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit roccat.org.