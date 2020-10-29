Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro Optical RGB Keyboard

Roccat is pushing harder than ever recently, taking their already award-winning designs to the next level. Their new headsets and gaming mice have already left us impressed, and there are more new ones on the way over the coming days and weeks. Now we have the latest version of their Vulcan keyboard, with the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro. A cut-down in size version, but one that’s certainly still very well equipped. From competitive eSports to the working from home grind and single-player gamer, this keyboard should tick all the right boxes for everyone.

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro

It’s by no means a cheap keyboard, coming in at £149.99. That means it has to compete with the best from Corsair, Razer, Logitech and many others. However, with ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical, which have a 1.4mm actuation and 100 million keystroke life cycle, it should outlast any other switch on the market. The keyboard has built-in memory, so all your macros and lighting profiles can go with you (and you can then ditch the software). It features a fast Cortex-M0 processor too, helping ensure you maintain those speed of light response times. OK there’s some marketing hype in there, but these switches are faster than a standard mechanical.

Features

Award-winning Vulcan designed re-imagined in a tenkeyless form factor

Titan Switch Optical provides a mechanical feel with speed-of-light actuation Long-lasting durability with 100 million keystroke lifecycle

Less desk space taken up by keyboard means a bigger range of mouse movements possible Ultra-low profile design eliminates wrist strain by letting you keep hands flat

Key stabilizer tech makes keys more solid and sturdy by removing wobble AIMO intelligent lighting engine syncs up with compatible devices

Mixer-style volume dial and media controls Detachable braided USB-C cable

What Roccat Had to Say