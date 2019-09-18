Rockstar Games Launcher May Hint To Substantial PC Releases

It seems that pretty much everyone has some form of games launcher on the PC these days. Most recently, of course, we saw Epic Games evolve this into their store which (despite mixed opinions) is providing to be very popular. The latest to arrive, however, comes courtesy of Rockstar Games.

In something that seems to be an apparent update to their older ‘Social Club’ app (although not an outright replacement), the Rockstar Games Launcher has officially been released and, better still, you can grab a copy of GTA San Andreas on it for free!

Rockstar Games Launcher

The games launcher effectively acts as a store/hub for all of your Rockstar Games. Having checked it myself, I can confirm that if you did have a social club membership, the log-in does work on this platform and you’ll find any games associated with it automatically added to your library.

As above, you can also grab yourself a free copy of GTA:SA which is still well worth playing even today! – Is it just me though, or is this launcher pointing to something far more substantial for the PC market?

Is Something Big On The Way?

With the release of this official launcher, I can’t help but feel that this is a precursor to something far more substantial.

Although there is literally zero evidence to back this up, is it just me or would this launcher seem to suggest that maybe Rockstar Games might be getting the groundwork in place for a pretty substantial PC release?… Red Dead Redemption 2 maybe?…

Either way, if you want to learn more or download the app, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Is this just an app release or does it point to something perhaps hugely more significant on the horizon? – Let us know in the comments!