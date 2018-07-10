Ronda Rousey is Playable as a Pre-order Bonus in WWE 2K19

From an Olympic Tatami to the UFC Octagon to the WWE Ring

UFC Hall of Famer and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey is making her WWE console video game debut in WWE 2K19. Rousey will be wearing her signature ring gear inspired by the legendary “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as “Rowdy” Ronda.

“As a WWE Superstar, having support from the Piper family means everything to me,” said Ronda Rousey. “It’s an honor to be part of WWE 2K19 and have my name mentioned alongside so many important Superstars in WWE history, including Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Ultimate Warrior, Sting and Goldberg.”

“Anybody can call themselves ‘Rowdy’, but it takes a special, talented and dedicated individual to live up to the ‘Rowdy’ name,” said Colt Toombs, son of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. “My dad saw it in Ronda, and so do we. She is truly ‘Rowdy to the core,’ and that mindset really comes through in the trailer for WWE 2K19.”

What Else Can Fans Get From Pre-Ordering WWE 2K19?

Aside from Rousey, fans who pre-order the WWE flagship game is going to get Rey Mysterio “Royal Rumble 2018” character as well.

Furthermore, two other versions other than standard are available for WWE 2K19: Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. Both gives users access to the deluxe edition game packaging, Season Pass digital content, as well as Collector’s Edition digital content. 2K has yet to reveal details on the season pass content.

The Collector’s Edition has the advantage of having exclusive and rare physical collectibles. This includes limited edition WWE SuperCard content as well.

When is WWE 2K19 Coming Out?

The game is set for worldwide release on October 9, 2018, with Early Access players receiving their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on October 5, 2018. It will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One/Xbox One X systems.