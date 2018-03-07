RPCS3 PS3 Emulator Update See More Titles Supported!

RPCS3 Emulator

At the moment, the two biggest open-source emulators in development are Cemu (for the Wii-U) and RPCS3 (for the PS3). Now, in truth, I’m not a massive fan of either project or more accurately, I’m not a fan of how the progress of the project is advertised.

That being said, a recent update to RPCS3 has added support for games previously listed or unplayable or only partially good.

What my problem with these emulators is

I really appreciate the work that the teams behind these emulators are putting in. I really, genuinely do. What I do not think helps, however, is that the community and media have had a significant role, particularly in the last year, of massively overstating just how good things are at the moment. I don’t want to sound mean, but while CEMU and RPCS3 have come a long way in that time, neither of them are still particularly good or reliable.

What games have been added?

In a report via DSOGaming, RPCS3 has reported that additional support has been found for the following games which should now make them either better or playable. Those now claimed to be fully playable include, Ratchet & Clank, 3D Dot Game Heroes and Silent Hill: Downpour. Improvements have reportedly been made to Ni No Kuni and in addition, games such as Godzilla, Thexder Neo and Tekken Tag Tournament 2 while not playable, are now at least accessible.

Emulators

I am certain that, one day, CEMU and RPCS3 will be fantastic products and I must confess, at my last inspection, they were a lot better to use and significant improvements had been made. That being said they are still not perfect and despite such reports, you shouldn’t expect your experience to be fantastic.

What do you think? Have you tried CEMU or RPCS3? Am I fair or a bit mean to the projects? – Let us know in the comments!

