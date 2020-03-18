Rumour – Sony Plans to Buy MGS, Silent Hill, and Castlevania?

So, we’re going to start this one by admitting that in terms of rumors, this one is pretty far-fetched. As such, have your pinches of salt ready and prepared before proceeding any further! You have been warned!

So, what is this news? Well, and again we cite some warning, some sources are suggesting that Sony is preparing to launch an audacious bid to acquire the IP’s for Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and Castlevania from Konami.

Update: Sony Interactive Entertainment plans on acquiring the Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania IPs from Konami. In addition, Hideo Kojima will be involved in both Metal Gear and Silent Hills if they get the rights. https://t.co/vE9uJ2gghC pic.twitter.com/hHPSQsrm5J — Jack of All Controllers (@JackControllers) March 15, 2020

Sony to Buy Konami Gaming IPs?

Now, before you go off the deep-end in calling this out as probably fake-news, we admit, it does seem unlikely. There is, however, more than a few factors that could make this possible.

Firstly, it is well known that following Microsoft’s acquisition of various gaming studios over the last few years, Sony is equally keen to attempt to build a ‘library’ of their own. Specifically, so that their PlayStation platform can ensure exclusive games for the foreseeable future. As such, getting the rights to franchises such as Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and (to a lesser extent) Castlevania from Konami would prove to be a hugely positive move for the company. More so given that Sony is said to (again rumored) be very keen to reunite Hideo Kojima with the first two of those franchises.

Secondly, it’s well known that Konami has shown very little interest in making video games over the last few years. As such, as mad as it sounds, they might be open to offers if they’re good enough and they can still retain certain rights for their Pachinko machines.

What Do We Think?

To be honest, as mad and unlikely as this all sounds, there is something at least about the idea that, from a consumers point of view, sounds fantastic. I mean, if Sony did get control of these franchises, we could likely expect them to be treated as some of their highest gaming priorities. Let’s face it too, we’d all love a new Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid. Particularly if Hideo Kojima was involved.

For the moment though, the chances of this really happening are amazingly low. Like, probably 1 in 10 on a probability scale. Is it possible though? Well, we wouldn’t necessarily rule it out. There are some factors that make some sense in a deal like this. Admit it though, as doubtful as this all sounds, it would be awesome news to hear!

