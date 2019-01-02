Ryan Reynolds Releases Detective Pikachu Picture

Detective Pikachu

Following the release of a number of screenshots and a trailer, Detective Pikachu seems to be dividing fans of the Pokemon franchise a little. Some fans are more than a little angry at the sheer notion that Pikachu should have dialogue. Others, however, are seeing this as perhaps a fresh new direction for the franchise to head in.

I must admit, I definitely fall into the latter camp. I’m certainly not a hardcore Pokemon fan (it’s been a long time since I last watched an episode or picked up my Gameboy). Having watched the trailer, however, I was left with the baffling desire to really want to see this film.

With Ryan Reynolds set to star as Pikachu (in voice at least), he has released a ‘behind the scenes’ image on his Instagram account.

What Are We Looking At Here?

The image shows his face covered with motion capture markers. Referring to them as ‘Pika-dots’ they will (and have been) used to record his facial expression to provide our protagonist with a more realistic interpretation. The current status of the film is a little unclear. With a release scheduled for May 2019, however, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say we’re firmly in the hype/post-production phase.

As above, I have absolutely no idea why, but I really want to see this film!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu? Do you think Ryan Reynolds can pull the role off? – Let us know in the comments!