Ryan Reynolds to Star and Produce ‘Dragons Lair’ Netflix Movie

Dragons Lair is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable games ever released thanks, in no small part, to the animation style coming from Don Bluth. While the original arcade game itself garnered a reputation as a ‘quarter muncher’ (thanks to its rather unforgiving style of gameplay) it is still highly popular and saw more than a few (admittedly crude) console adaptations. What about a movie though?

Well, in a report via Slashfilm, reports are suggesting that Ryan Reynolds is confirmed to both star and produce in a direct adaptation of the original arcade game!

Dragons Lair Movie Adaptation?

It has taken Netflix around a year to secure the rights to the franchise, but with a deal now made, it seems that a movie adaptation is preparing to start production. This is great news for fans of the game and hearing Ryan Reynold’s attachment is surely the icing on the cake!

Sadly, at the time of writing, not many details are known about this adaptation. There is, however, a huge part of me that hopes Netflix will utilize their ‘choose your own adventure’ format. You know, with Ryan Reynolds playing out the masses of deaths you’ll undoubtedly encounter.

What Do We Think?

Ryan Reynold should be an excellent fit for Dragons Lair. Well, presuming he is taking on the role of ‘Dirk the Daring’. The character, if you’re not aware, was not exactly the component knight you would expect from such a story.

As for when we should expect to see this land? Well, don’t expect anything before 2021. And, with the Coronavirus causing significant delays to movie productions, perhaps even longer than that. Just be happy that this project is, at the very least, on the way!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!