Ryzen 3200G and 3400G Leaked – Coming Soon?

Ryzen

It seems the AMD cat is out of the proverbial bag, as their next APU release has been seen in the wild. We absolutely loved the Ryzen 2200G and the 2400G that launched last year. Sure, they’re not massively fast, or powerful. However, for their respective prices, they’re a cheap way of building an affordable family PC that even has the guts to do some actual PC gaming.

Zen+

As you might expect, the next generation of G’s will use the newer 12nm Zen+ architecture. Of course, the newer Ryzen chips are already rocking that setup too. The source of the leak somehow managed to get his hands on eight units of these chips. While they didn’t release benchmarks, the did say they will be doing so in the coming days!

Release Date and Price

That much we do not know, but we can likely expect them to be similar in price to the original chips launch prices. When we reviewed the 2200G is was available for just $99/£99. Furthermore, the 2400G was just $169/£169. I’d be surprised if this wasn’t matched with the new ones. As for release date, with Computex just 4-5 weeks away now, that seems like a safe bet. Of course, this is just speculation, but not without merit.