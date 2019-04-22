Ryzen 3200G and 3400G Leaked – Coming Soon?

/ 55 mins ago
Ryzen 3200G and 3400G Leaked - Coming Soon?

Ryzen

It seems the AMD cat is out of the proverbial bag, as their next APU release has been seen in the wild. We absolutely loved the Ryzen 2200G and the 2400G that launched last year. Sure, they’re not massively fast, or powerful. However, for their respective prices, they’re a cheap way of building an affordable family PC that even has the guts to do some actual PC gaming.

Zen+

As you might expect, the next generation of G’s will use the newer 12nm Zen+ architecture. Of course, the newer Ryzen chips are already rocking that setup too. The source of the leak somehow managed to get his hands on eight units of these chips. While they didn’t release benchmarks, the did say they will be doing so in the coming days!

Release Date and Price

That much we do not know, but we can likely expect them to be similar in price to the original chips launch prices. When we reviewed the 2200G is was available for just $99/£99. Furthermore, the 2400G was just $169/£169. I’d be surprised if this wasn’t matched with the new ones. As for release date, with Computex just 4-5 weeks away now, that seems like a safe bet. Of course, this is just speculation, but not without merit.

Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!