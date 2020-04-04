Saints Row: The Third Remastered is on the Way!

Although I freely allow you to have a differing opinion, many people (including myself) would agree that the Saints Row franchise peaked when the third game was released. If you were a fan of this instalment, however, but think that time (and its graphics) haven’t been particularly kind to it, then I have excellent news for you.

Following an official listing on the ESRB website (which you can check out here), it seems that Saints Row The Third is the next big gaming release to get the remaster treatment!

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered

For those of you unfamiliar with the Saints Row franchise, the only way I could really describe it in a sentence would be to call it Grand Theft Auto on crack. It’s a hell of a lot of fun, but bordering on insanely wacky at times!

Seeing this release getting the remastered treatment would, therefore, be welcome news for fans of the franchise. Particularly with the opportunity to see this (now circa 9-year-old game) get some fresher graphical treatment and the fact that, as above, many consider this the ‘best’ of them all.

What Do We Think?

For the sake of balance, we should note that Saints Row: The Third has not been officially announced yet. The ESRB application, however, is undoubtedly all-but-confirmation. We don’t have it in stone yet, but this is happening. And based upon the PC, PS4 and Xbox One references, possibly within the next few months! – Sounds awesome to me!

What do you think? Which is your favourite game in the Saints Row franchise? Are you excited for the third instalment to be remastered? – Let us know in the comments!