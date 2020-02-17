Sales Figures Show People Are Preparing for Next-Gen Consoles

With the new next-gen consoles expected from both Sony and Microsoft before the end of this year, there was always going to be a breaking point in which their current system sales would start to flag.

It seems in a report via Eurogamer that this point may have arrived. Why? Well, console sales throughout January 2020 have seen a huge slump in numbers.

Console Sales Slump in January 2020

In the report, it has been found that based upon ‘year on year’ comparisons, console sales were down around 35%. This is a factor that’s also seemingly translated into peripherals and games with their sales similarly down by 26%.

While this may just be a blip on the sales radar, it may indicate something far more important. Namely, that people are not interested in buying current-gen consoles because the news is getting around that the next-gen consoles will be arriving in a little over 6 months.

I should also note (for the sake of fairness) that in January 2019, the Nintendo Switch was a much hotter property. As such, this may also have played a factor in these overall sales results.

What Do We Think?

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to release around November this year, there was always going to be a point in which their current PS4 and Xbox One consoles (in terms of new purchases) started to, for want of a better expression, began to be perceived as semi-redundant purchases.

With both of the next-gen consoles expected to cost a minimum of £500, people may finally be deciding to hold onto their cash. Specifically, to instead start saving-up towards the newer systems.

We won’t know for certain until next month’s figures are released. This may, however, indicate the dawning of beginning of the end for the PS4 and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited about the next-gen systems? – Let us know in the comments!