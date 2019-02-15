Samsung Accidentally Leaks All Upcoming Wearable Releases

Upcoming Wearables

With the release of the Galaxy S10 next week, Samsung has been gearing up for a number of new releases not just in their phone range, but also in their smart products in general. One of their key markets in this regard is their wearable. It seems, however, that following the release of an app, the company may have inadvertently revealed what we can expect sooner than they anticipated.

In a report via The Verge, the Samsung Wearable app update has seen all the new products on the front page. Whoops!

What Has Been Leaked?

As part of the leak, three new products have been revealed to the market. These include;

Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Fit / Fit e

Galaxy Buds

Despite appearing on the front page, not a lot of information is specifically known about these products. That is, with the exception of the Galaxy Buds which are reportedly designed to wirelessly charge with the S10 phone. Clever stuff, if true.

Perhaps Not Accidental

We are, of course, more than accustomed to seeing leaks and, in truth, the jury is always out whether they are accidental or a bit of ‘whoops – here’s a way to create some advertising’ marketing. Given that Samsung hasn’t yet removed the products from the app (well, at least at the time of writing) it seems that either way, the company is happy for the knowledge to be out there.

Whether these or the S10 will be a success though? Well, that remains to be seen.

What do you think? Do any of these products interest you? What about the Samsung Galaxy S10? – Let us know in the comments!