Samsung Adds LTE Support to Chromebook Plus V2 Laptop

Stay Connected (Almost) Anywhere

Samsung released new version of their Chromebook Plus laptop back in June. Now Samsung is announcing that there will also be an LTE capable version, which will allow users to stay connected almost everywhere they go. Even if there are no Wi-Fi networks available.

Much of the hardware remains the same in this version. Including the Intel Celeron 3965Y Kaby Lake CPU. Although Celerons are considered underpowered for most Windows use, it is more than enough for the light Chrome OS. This dual-core 1.5GHz CPU is also more powerful than the ARM-based hexa-core 2.0GHz processor used on the first Chromebook Plus model.

In terms of memory and storage, the laptop has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The notebook also retains the convertible 2-in-1 design, with the ability to flip into tablet mode. Furthermore it has a built-in pen for writing notes directly on the touch screen, and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

How Much is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE)?

This new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE will be available starting November 2nd. It costs the same as the more powerful Core m3-powered 2.2GHz Chromebook Pro at $599 USD. Which in turn costs $100 more than the non-LTE Chromebook Plus V2.