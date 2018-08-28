Samsung Announces the Portable X5 Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 and NVMe Technology

Samsung is unveiling their first NVMe based portable SSD called the X5. It features exceptional speeds in a compact and durable size, utilizing bleeding-edge Thunderbolt 3 technology.

The Samsung X5’s body is made entirely of metal with a glossy finish. To make it easier to handle, it has a non-slip bottom mat. Not that dropping this would be an issue since it has a shock-resistant internal frame. The external housing is also rugged and can withstand drops of up to two meters.

The components inside also feature a Dynamic Thermal Guard heatsink, safeguarding it from overheating. After all, performance can throttle if thermal levels are not kept in check.

How Well Does the Samsung X5 SSD Perform?

In terms of performance, the X5 offers read speeds of up to 2,800MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,300MB/s. That means it can transfer a 20GB 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds. That makes this a handy feature to have for any IT professional or content creator.

“As a leader in high-performance and reliable storage solutions, we are thrilled to continue to advance the external SSD market with the introduction of our first Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The X5 is yet another testament to Samsung’s commitment to providing innovative portable storage solutions that enable faster transfer of large data files, saving users’ valuable time.”

How Much is the Samsung X5?

Each X5 comes with a three year limited warranty and will start selling on September 3rd, 2018. Users will be able to choose between three different capacity models. This includes $399.99 for the 500GB, $699.99 for the 1TB and $1,399.99 for the 2TB model.