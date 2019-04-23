Samsung Confirms Galaxy Fold Has Been Delayed

Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed

In terms of smartphone releases, there is few over recent weeks that has garnered more interest or speculation that the upcoming Galaxy Fold. This phone was set to be one of the first to have a fully integrated folding screen.

Think of it as a Nintendo DS, except without having the plastic surrounds on the screens.

Despite due to being released on April 26th, however, Samsung has surprising announced that they will be, temporarily, delaying the launch.

Why The Delay?

In a report via IGN, Samsung has issued a statement saying the following:

We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category. A smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.

While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see. Some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.

To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests. We have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.

Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

We will take measures to strengthen the display protection [and] we will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.

We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

What Do We Think?

Personally, we think this is entirely down to the screen not being quite as durable as Samsung had hoped. Admittedly, the key flaw lied in the removal of the protective covering to which there was a ‘note’ attached.

Playing Devils Advocate, however, the note was rather low key and there is something instinctual in the tech world to remove ‘cellophane’ wrappers.

While Samsung has not confirmed when the phone will now release, they do still fully anticipate having at out at some point this ‘[email protected]

What do you think? Are you interested in this smartphone? – Let us know in the comments!