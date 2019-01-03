Samsung Debuts the Space-Saving Minimalist “Space Monitor”

Reclaim Your Space

Samsung is introducing their latest display series they are calling “Space Monitor”. That is of course referring to living spaces rather than the “outer” kind that NASA explores. This new monitor is designed with a special mount that takes as little room as possible. In fact, users can use it like a regular monitor stand or have it lay flat against a wall.

It does not have a wide base. Instead, it has a clamp-style mount which attaches to the edge of the table. Users can alter the angle of the incline if they wish. The stand itself also has a cable routing channel so that the appearance is kept as minimal as possible. Users can sleekly hide both the HDMI cable and the power cable from behind on any mounting position.

According to Samsung, this design offers up to 40% more usable area than a conventional monitor of equal size (like the Samsung SD850).

Which Models are Available Using This Design?

Samsung is initially offering a 27-inch model (LS27R750UENXZA) as well as a 32-inch model (LS32R750UENXZA) utilizing this space-saving design. The 27-inch unit is available in QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, while the larger 32-inch model is a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display.

How Much are These Samsung Space Monitors?

Both are available now via Amazon in the US. The 27-inch LS27R750UENXZA has a retail price of $399 USD, while the 32-inch LS32R750UENXZA costs $100 more at $499 USD.