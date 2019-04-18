Samsung Galaxy Folding Phones Are Breaking

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Although we are still a little bit away from the formal release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold (their first ever smartphone with a folding screen) various industry journalists have already been getting samples arriving on their doorstep. Presumably, with Samsungs hope that they write a glowing review of it!

It seems, however, that something of an instructional oversight is causing many of them to break their phones literally within hours of use!

You Didn’t Read the Instructions?

Following a number of Twitter posts, users are reporting that their Samsung phones are breaking with seemingly alarming ease.

So why is this happening? Well, apparently the phones come with a protective screen cover that looks to be more of a ‘scratch protector’ than anything else. As such, people have been removing them and inadvertently taking off a critically important part of their ‘folding screen’ protection.

Put simply, without it, folding the screen will cause it to split or crack.

Disclaimer?

While the phone does have a disclaimer regarding the protective cover, it’s more than a little inconspicuous. I mean, it’s 2nd nature to peel the plastic cover off something new. As such, if you’re not supposed to do it here, logic would say to put a huge sticker on the front of the phone advising against it.

The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it. I removed it, not knowing you’re not supposed to (consumers won’t know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem. pic.twitter.com/fU646D2zpY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

What do we Think?

This isn’t a very promising start for Samsung. It’s particularly unfortunate for them that this issue has happened to so many who are exclusively smartphone industry journalists.

As such, many of them are already going to have their teeth out for what they will clearly feel is a huge oversight by Samsung.

The short version is, however, that if you do receive one of these phones, do not remove the protective covering. Well, you can, but don’t expect your brand new phone to last long!

You can check out the official product page for the new Samsung Galaxy Fold via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!