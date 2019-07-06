Samsung Gets Sued Over Water Themed Smartphone Adverts

Samsung Sued Over Smartphone Adverts

If you own a smartphone, then you know it’s probably a sensible idea to keep it out of water. While they might carry some water resistance, I’ve yet to see a phone come out of the dunking experience entirely unscathed. It seems, however, that Samsung may be in some water of the hot variety themselves.

In a report via CNN, Samsung is being sued by Australia’s advertising regulatory body over what they feel are misleading adverts and images suggesting that their phones are suitable for use in or around water.

Complaints

The legal action has been taken as the Australian regulator believes that Samsung doesn’t have “a reasonable basis” for claiming its phones were water-resistant. Specifically, because the company refused to honour warranties and guarantees on a number of devices that became water-damaged.

“Samsung’s advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in … all types of water, including in ocean water and swimming pools, and would not be affected by such exposure to water,”

The legal action has cited over 300 Samsung advertisements in which the company has used water in association with their products.

What Do We Think?

Well, I think most would be happy if their phone could survive an accidental dunking in the toilet. Not that, incidentally, Samsung has yet decided to use that image for their promotional material.

If successful, however, Samsung could be liable to a fine of up to $7m. Admittedly, something of a drop in the ironic ocean, but still, it may be enough to make them rethink how they market their products.

What do you think? Have you ever dropped your phone in the toilet? Did it survive? – Let us know in the comments!