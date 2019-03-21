Samsung Has Developed the First 3rd-Gen 10nm-Class DRAM

Samsung 1z-nm

Earlier today, Samsung announced that it has developed a 3rd-generation 10-nanometer-class (1z-nm) eight-gigabit (Gb) DDR4 DRAM. Of course, this makes them the first in the industry to do so. That’s quite the achievement, given that mass production of 2nd Gen 10nm class 8GB DDR4 was started just 16 months ago. Now we’re pushing onto the third gen.

What Samsung Had to Say

“Our commitment to break through the biggest challenges in technology has always driven us toward greater innovation. We are pleased to have laid the groundwork again for stable production of next-generation DRAM that ensures the highest performance and energy efficiency,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology, Samsung Electronics. “As we build out our 1z-nm DRAM lineup, Samsung is aiming to support its global customers in their deployment of cutting-edge systems and enabling the proliferation of the premium memory market.”

What Does it Mean?

Basically, better quality, better efficiency, and all-around better performance for the end product. Of course, 1z-nm now opens the doors for next-gen DRAM too, with DDR5, LPDDR5 and GDDR6 now on the horizon. Furthermore, we expect that higher capacities of this new chip will roll-out quickly too.