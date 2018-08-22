Samsung Introduces Affordable CJG5 WQHD Gaming Monitors

Two Size Options to Choose From

Samsung is present at Gamescom 2018 to unveil their latest CJG5 monitor series. These are available in either 27″ (CJ27G5) or 32″ size (CJ32G5), designed to be an affordable gaming display. It comes with a 2560 x 1440 resolution VA panel. Which has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms (GTG) response time. Furthermore, it has a thin bezel frame and an 1800R curvature.

In terms of brightness, the monitor can output 300 cd/m2 and has a 3,000 : 1 contrast ratio. It connects via HDMI 2.0 or via the secondary HDMI 1.4 port. Plus it also has a single DP 1.2 connector.

“Due to the rapidly increasing demands of gaming monitors, we sought to offer competitively-priced gaming monitors for more users to benefit from premium technology,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive VP of Visual Display at Samsung. “We are making efforts to accelerate the gaming features such as 144Hz and high WQHD resolution, which will be appreciated by the mass market.”

How Much is the Samsung CJG5 Monitor?

The 27″ CJ27G5 has a retail price of £309.99, while the 32″ CJ32G5 costs slightly more at £359.99. Either way, they both cost a lot less than most 27″ WQHD monitors, especially without the premium from NVIDIA G-Sync support. Those tend to add several hundred more to the price tag.