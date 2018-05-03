Samsung Introduces the PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Cards

Designed for Continuous Video Recording

Samsung is unveiling their new line of microSDXC cards specifically for security cameras. The 128GB Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC card in particular is capable of up to 43,800 of continuous video recording. That is equivalent to 5-years, so it is practically maintenance free. The 64GB is capable of up to 26,280 hours (3-years), while the 32Gb is capable of up to 17, 520 hours (2 years).

It is also ideal for dash cams, body cameras and other surveillance equipment. In terms of performance, it is capable of read speeds of up to 100 MB/s. Furthermore, it provides FullHD recording and 4K support via write speeds of up to 30 MB/s.

In addition, each PRO Endurance MicroSDXC card is waterproof with IEC 60529 and IPX7 certification, temperature proof, X-ray proof, and magnetic proof. Truly, living up to its name.

How Much Are These Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Cards?

The PRO Endurance memory cards are now available for purchase with MSRP starting at $89.99 for 128GB, $44.99 for 64GB and $24.99 for 32GB. The 128GB capacity has the longest warranty at 5-years, while the 64GB has a 3-year coverage and the 32GB has two.

For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/memorycard.