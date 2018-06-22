Samsung Launches 8TB NF1 NVMe SSD For Data Centers

Fast and Large Capacity Enterprise Storage Solution

Samsung has announced new 8TB NVMe SSDs in an NF1 form factor for enterprise use. This is the largest NVMe solid state drive capacity from the company to date, designed for data centers. Despite the large capacity, Samsung manages to fit it in a compact NF1 form factor, measuring 11cm x 3.05cm. This is only slightly wider than an M.2 drive which measures 11cm x 2.2cm. What Samsung is aiming for is to displace 2.5″ NVMe SSDs entirely with this high-density 8TB NF1 drive.

How Does Samsung Fit 8TB On This Drive?

This drive uses 16 pieces of 512GB NAND. Each chip has 16 layers of 256 Gigabit V-NAND with 3-bits per cell. 72 NF1 SSDs can combine to offer the world’s highest storage density of 576TB in 2U servers. The drive also comes with 12GB of LPDDR4 DRAM for cache, allowing it to handling data-intensive tasks swiftly.

When it comes to performance, the 8TB SSD uses a brand new controller supporting the NVMe 1.3 protocol and PCIe 4.0. Expect sequential read speeds of up to 3,100 MB/s. Meanwhile sequential write speeds reach about 2,000 MB/s. As for IOPS, random reads reach 500,000 while random writes rate at 50,000 IOPS.

Using the new NF1 storage solution, an enterprise server system can perform over one million IOPS in a 2U rack space. Which is significantly enhancing the return on investment for next-generation large-scale data centers.