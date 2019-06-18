Samsung Recommend Regularly Checking Your TV For Viruses

Samsung Advise Regular TV Virus Checks

With Samsung being one of the biggest names in electronics, the chances are that a significant number of you will have one of their Smart TV products in your home. Unlike a PC, however, you probably wouldn’t consider the security of the device to pose you any problems.

In a report via the BBC, however, the company has taken the somewhat unusual step to advise consumers that a virus scan should be performed on their smart TVs every two weeks.

How Do I Even Do This?

The Twitter post above was issues to customers in the US, however, the company reportedly removed it shortly afterwards. Probably due to being inundated by people asking how do you perform a virus scan on a television.

Well, the short answer to that question is that it is possible. Albeit, depending on your model, the option to access the scan menu is hidden behind a number of rather unusual remote control key inputs. If you were curious how to do this though, fortunately, someone took a grab before Samsung removed the video.

Just in case you missed how to virus check your Samsung TV before the tweet was deleted pic.twitter.com/bJctBQo8F6 — Leo Kelion (@LeoKelion) June 17, 2019

Why Did They Advise This?

Samsung has denied that the warning was issued in response to any particular threat. Instead, the company intended the announcement to just be informative as ‘good to know’ stuff. The reality, however, is that it probably just triggered a mild mass panic from their customers that the TV might be spying on them!

It has, however, only given rise to the criticism of Smart TV designs and that it is perhaps to keep them offline as much as possible.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!