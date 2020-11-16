Samsung Releases its New M7 Smart Monitor

Samsung Electronics has today announced the global availability of its all-new Smart Monitor, an innovative, do-it-all screen that brings together an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment in a single display.

Designed to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning, and consuming entertainment at home, the Samsung Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform.

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay. For a complete desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX.

For home office and learning, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection thanks to embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit, and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows users wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display, and power — up to 65 W — with just a single connection, keeping the area around the monitor clean and beautiful. Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has a built-in two-channel speaker.

When work is done, the display also operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with Samsung’s Smart Hub. The monitor’s app store allows users to stream their favorite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Content can easily be accessed with the supplied remote control, which includes streaming service hot keys. The display can also be controlled by voice thanks to Bixby integration.

The Smart Monitor also features technology designed to make viewing more comfortable. Adaptive Picture optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions. This ensures the most comfortable viewing experience in any environment, reducing eye strain even after extended use. The monitor also features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light.

Where Can I Learn More?

The monitor is available in two models at launch. The M7 supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch while the M5 supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.

The Samsung Smart Monitor will be available from November 16 in the United States, Canada, and China, and Samsung plans to expand launching markets starting at the end of November.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

