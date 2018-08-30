Samsung Shows Off Q900R 8K HDR10+ QLED TV at IFA 2018

Samsung 8K TV Hitting the Market Soon

While Samsung has demonstrated 8K resolution television screens before at events like CES, these were not exactly available for purchase.

However, at the most recent IFA 2018, the company unveiled their Q900R series (Q900FN for US market). These provide the 8K resolution in either 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch panel sizes.

Furthermore, they boast impressive picture quality with 4000 nits of brightness and supports the HDR10+ standard. That means not only does the picture quality looks crisp, the colours are vibrant as well.

Of course, 8K content is not exactly readily available. However, Samsung incorporates a new Quantum upscaling engine inside each Q900R series unit. This will take your standard 1080p HD or 4K UHD content, and scale the resolution as natural-looking as possible, without resulting blocky images.

In fact, Samsung claims that this Quantum engine is very advanced and uses AI to maintain details, restore edges, clean up jagged lines and reduce noise. That means it supposedly gets better the more it is fed content to upscale. This engine also handles smarter streaming, and minimizes buffering issues when streaming high-resolution content.

How Much Are These Samsung Q900R 8K TVs?

Samsung did not reveal any firm pricing information yet. Although some countries may not receive all display size options. Only the 85-inch Q900FN will be available in North America starting October 2018. All other regions will be getting the other sizes, but at a later date.