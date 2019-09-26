Samuel L. Jackson Voicepack is Coming to Amazon Alexa

The chances are that if you have even a mild interest in technology that your home has some form of smart assistant. I know that I have an Amazon Alexa. Albeit I use it mostly as a highly-sophisticated egg-timer and calendar/reminder tool.

If you have, however, managed to resist getting one to date or are perhaps getting a little bored with Alexa’s dulcet tones, then we have some exciting news for you!

In a report via the BBC, Amazon has confirmed that thanks to an upgrade in its neural text-to-speech technology, it will shortly be able to offer celebrity sound packs with the first changing the voice to Samuel L. Jackson.

Samuel L. Jackson is (Sort of) Heading to the Amazon Alexa

Now, unlike devices such as a GPS where a celebrity may record their own voice lines to give you directions, in this instance, Amazon has found a way to use their neural text-to-speech technology to provide a solid impersonation of him. As such, practically any question you ask will be answered in his (somewhat intimidating) voice.

Better still, we can only expect more to be released in the future!

How Can I Get It?

Although not currently available just yet, it is expected to release before the end of this year. Priced at just $0.99c (around 80p) I must confess that for this price, I think I’d rather like to have Samuel L. Jackson talking to me.

Oh, and if you’re worried about his more… ‘interesting’ language, don’t worry. There are two settings for this voice. One when the kids are around and another with some more ‘colorful’ additions.

What do you think? Are you going to get this voice pack for your Amazon Alexa? Which celebrity would you like to see added next? – Let us know in the comments!