Sapphire Celebrates AMD’s 50th Anniversary with Golden RX 590

Special Edition RX 590 Nitro+ Video Card

It appears that Sapphire is readying a golden version of their RX 590 Nitro+ video card. The news comes from a premature posting of Portuguese retailer PCDIGA. The listing has since been taken down now, but not before the details and photos were seen.

This special edition looks identical to Sapphire’s existing blue-coloured RX 590 Nitro+. Except since it is in celebration of AMD’s 50th Anniversary, they are colouring the shroud gold. Otherwise, it has the same clock speed of 1560MHz. Which is exactly the same factory overclock of the blue model.

The Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ features a pair of 95mm dual ball bearing fans, which actively cool the heatsink underneath. The heatsink itself uses 2x 6mm and 2x 8mm nickel plated copper heatpipes. So it can easily handle heat coming from the GPU core. Plus, it enables ‘zero dB’ fan functionality, essentially running semi-passively when the load is low.

As for aesthetics, the Sapphire logo on the side as well as the fans light up and use RGB LEDs.

How Much is the Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ Anniversary Edition?

Since PCDIGA is an online retail store, they have the limited edition video card listed for €299.90. They also sell the regular blue Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ there for €25 less, at €274.90.