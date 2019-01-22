Sapphire Officially Launches RX 570 16GB Blockchain Card

Introducing the RX 570 16GB Blockchain

Following leaks from Chinese website MyDrivers, Sapphire has now officially launched their latest custom mining graphics card. This one is based on the RX 570 GPU but what sets it apart is its massive 16GB GDDR5 framebuffer. This is of course, equivalent to twice as much as a regular RX 570.

To make sure users are aware that this is strictly for crypto-mining, this RX 570 has the official name of ‘RX 570 16GB Blockchain’.

Unlike other crypto-mining cards, the RX 570 Blockchain does not completely forgo the display output port. While it does not have the usual full-array of options like a typical RX 570, it has a single HDMI port available.

Since crypto mining requires constant operation in cramped spaces, Sapphire made sure the cooling system is up to par. For that, they use dual ball bearing fans and have extra large ventilation outlets in the rear IO.

In terms of mining performance, Sapphire claims it does 0.42 GPS +/-10% in Cuckatoo 31+ with a power consumption of 175W+/-10%. This is tested on a Native PCE 3.0 platform with Atomics and ROCM support; CPU: Intel Core i5 8400.

Where Do I Buy This Graphics Card?

Sapphire is only accepting direct inquiries via e-mail through [email protected]. The product has an SKU of 11266-70-21G​ for reference.