Satisfactory Sells Just 9 Copies as Epic Game Store Exclusive

Satisfactory

You would think the team who developed the internet smash hit “Goat Simulator” would have immediate success with their next game. However, it seems they’ve taken quite a beating on the front lines. Their new game is called “Satisfactory” and for some reason, it’s only sold 9 copies…. not 9 million, 9 thousand, or even 9 hundred. Just 9 once you factor in a few refunds. So what went wrong?

An update on the number of Satisfactory copies sold.



We are down to 9. A few people got a refund.



I hope you have a better day than we're having. It shouldn't be that hard. pic.twitter.com/1v1TFemmvb — Satisfactory (@SatisfactoryAF) April 24, 2019

What’s the Game About?

It’s quite an interesting game actually. Played in first-person mode, it’s a factory building game. You explore an alien planet, there’s some combat with aliens, but most importantly, factory building. You create huge automated systems and technologies that looks like it’s right up my street for gaming. I’m sure a lot of people would enjoy something like this, so why only 9 sales?

Epic Game Store Exclusive

I’m not getting dragged into the debate about Epic and their business. I’m of the school that if you don’t like it, don’t use it and suck it up. End of. However, with this game being Epic exclusive, I just don’t think it’s getting the eyes on the prize that it would with Steam. Steam has a bigger player base, and more game-discovery friendly store, etc. It’s as simple as that, I don’t think people have seen the game or knew it was out. I sure as hell didn’t, did you?

Will You Buy It?

Let us know in the comments, does this look like your sort of game? It’s £26.99 on Epic Store right now, you can find it right here.