/ 55 mins ago
Officially speaking, despite the mountain of evidence that clearly contradicts it, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t yet exist. Now, of course, there is more than enough evidence to confirm that samples are out there in the wild, but we are still yet to see Nvidia either formally confirm this graphics card or, indeed, give any kind of launch date. It seems, however, that one retailer in Saudi Arabia is apparently massively ahead of the curve.

How? Well, not only have they listed a Gigabyte ‘Eagle’ 3060 Ti on their website, but in a report via Videocardz, they’re also claiming to have actual stock levels of it and, more so, that it’s available to purchase right now!

Saudi Retailer Lists 3060 Ti and Claims They're in Stock! 1

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

With the above image coming directly from their website, it has already been quite rightly pointed out that the associated graphics card pictured in this listing is not a 3060 Ti. It is, actually, almost certainly the Gigabyte Eagle 3070. – So, are they lying? Well, maybe not. In addition to the listing, they also supplied a video (which has since been deleted) which clearly showed the packaging being opened for a Gigabyte Eagle 3060 Ti (you can see an image taken of this below before the video was removed).

Put simply, they almost have at least one 3060 Ti in their possession and, seemingly, it’s available to purchase! – Albeit, with a price roughly translating to around $950, there are clearly placing something of a premium mark-up here!

Saudi Retailer Lists 3060 Ti and Claims They're in Stock! 2

What Do We Think?

The bottom line is that we’re looking at one of two potential scenarios here. Either the retailer is lying (at least about having actual stock levels for the 3060 Ti rather than just 1 individual GPU) or, somehow, they’ve managed to find the means of being the only company in the world currently able to actually sell 3060 Ti’s.

Admittedly, for that price, we’re certainly not going to place an order in an attempt to find out. Will somebody do it though? Well, as long as it arrived within the next 2-3 weeks, you would stand the chance of owning a graphics card that was not only yet to be officially released, but also yet to be confirmed to exist at all! And while that would be a pretty cool claim to make, we daresay it wouldn’t earn you much credit for too long!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
