Scientists Find That Rats Can (Apparently) Drive Cars! – Video

You have to imagine that in universities around the world, a lot of highly-acclaimed scientists and researchers are looking to answer some of the biggest questions the universe has to offer. The potential of an unknown sustainable energy source, a cure to various illnesses and, of course, if rats are capable of driving cars!

Well, fortunately for you, if the latter question has been burning in your heart for years, the University of Richmond in Virginia has your answer. Put simply, yes. Rats can learn how to drive a ‘car’!

Scientists Find that Rats Can Drive Cars with a Video to prove it!

Now, of course, we’re not talking about a complicated system that has a rat behind the wheel of a full-sized car. Instead, the modified vehicle was created on a scale and with controls that a rat could easily handle. In very basic terms, the vehicle was controlled by the rat acting as the ‘passive point’ for a very low electrical current. Don’t worry though, it wasn’t enough to hurt it. It was simply the easiest control means of determining where it moved and in what direction.

In the video below, however, you can clearly see that the test subjects were successfully able to use it to navigate to various points to collect treats. What? You didn’t think they were doing it purely for pleasure, did you?

What Do We Think?

While the subject matter might sound a little bizarre, it is pretty amazing to see that this is actually possible. The researchers, however, do take it a step further by suggesting that the rats actually find driving relaxing.

There is, however, a counter to that. In instances where other rats were passengers, it was found that their stress levels increased. Perhaps you can relate to that yourself as both a driver and passenger. Either way, however, if you needed a bit of madness for your weekend, this is certainly it!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the research? – Let us know in the comments!