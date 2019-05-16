Scythe Announces The Fuma 2 CPU Cooler

Scythe Fuma 2

While air coolers are not exactly the height of popularity any more, if our reviews have taught us anything, it’s that a solid air-cooler will (nearly always) give an entry to mid-level AIO system more than a run for its money.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the manufacturer Scythe has looked to take this to the next level with the release of the Fuma 2. A dual-radiator design that looks more than a little solid!

Features

As part of the announcement, Scythe has provided the following key features for their brand new cooler design update:

Model number: SCFM-2000

CPU Socket:

o Intel LGA: 775/115X/1366/2011(V3)/2066

o AMD: AM2(+)/AM3(+)/AM4/FM1/FM2(+)

Dimension: 137 mm x 131 mm x 154.5 mm (WxDxH)

Fan Size: 120 mm x 120 mm x 15 mm (Fan1), 120 mm x 120 mm x 25 mm(Fan2)

Fan Speed: 300~1200 RPM (Fan1), 300~1200 RPM (Fan2)

Air Flow: 8.28~33.86 CFM (Fan1), 16.6~51.17 CFM (Fan2)

Static Pressure: 0.23~0.9 mm H2O (Fan1), 0.0762~1.05 mm H2O (Fan2)

Noise: 2.7~23.9 dBA (Fan1), 4.0~24.9 dBA (Fan2)

Weight: 1.00 kg (with fan)

What Do We Think?

While we’re not saying that they have the monopoly on it, the design does look very similar to that used by Noctua. Specifically, their NH-D15 design with that sandwiched fan design. Given how excellent a cooler that is, however, if Scythe can look to replicate some of the performance (at a much lower price) then this might be something of a sleeper hit in the air cooling market.

In addition, in a market that’s getting flooded with RGB, it’s nice to see a nice, basic, but clearly solid design!

Although we can not find this currently available on any retail site, with a reported price of $59.99, it’s certainly something to consider!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!