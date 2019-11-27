Scythe Announces the SCY-920S Entry-level Cooler

Scythe may still be a relatively underground brand in the West, but having reviewed a number of their products in the past (which you can check out here) we have never failed to be impressed with their designs, performance and price points. Put simply, if you’re looking for a decent air cooler, but don’t want to spend the money necessary for the high-end brands, then Scythe is an excellent alternative.

So, based on this, when they announce that a new cooler product is due to hit the market, they definitely have our attention.

Scythe SCY-920S

So, what do we know about the Scythe SCY-920S? Well, it will essentially represent an air cooler designed to work within tower cases that will provide a budget-friendly alternative to stock cooling solutions.

In a report via TechPowerUp, some of the main features include:

Up to 95w compatibility

Support for AM4 and LGA115X sockets

2 x 6mm thick copper heat pipes

92mm fan running at 500 – 2000RPM

CFM of 7.1 – 48.2 with noise levels of 8.3 – 28.3 dBA

Dimensions – 87mm x 62mm x 127mm – Weight 280g

What Do We Think?

Set for release in mid-December, at the time of writing Scythe hasn’t confirmed the price for the SCY-920S. Albeit, we expect something in the region of £20-£30.

In regards to that name (SCY-920S), you can probably expect that while this will remain as the formal model identification it will likely get a more fancy-sounding product name on launch. I mean, with prior models called the Mugen, Katana, and Fuma we can’t see Scythe not giving this one something a bit flashy.

Based on what we have seen from Scythe in the past, this will undoubtedly prove to be an excellent option for those who want a bit of a leg-up from the performance provided by their processors standard stock solution. So, if you’re looking for an inexpensive cooling solution, keep your eye on this one!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Scythe coolers? – Let us know in the comments!