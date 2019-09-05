Scythe Fuma 2 CPU Air Cooler Review

We have quite a lot of respect for Scythe and, in particular, their cooling products. While they are not a particularly well-known brand in Western markets, they are trying (and with some success) to get out there and get themselves noticed! It hasn’t, of course, hurt with the fact that they have released a number of ‘better than you might expect’ products in recent years.

Scythe Fuma 2

The Scythe Fuma 2 is a pretty chunky, twin fan air cooler that looks to provide a solid air cooling solution to your system. Featuring a ‘sandwiched’ fan, it doesn’t take too much imagination to see what (or perhaps more accurately, who) they are gunning for here. Without naming names, let’s just say it’s either a manufacturer with a fondness for cream and beige or one who loves black. The design, as a whole, is a bold statement from Scythe and is actually a 2nd-generation design for the Fuma cooler.

Coming in at a budget-friendly price, it’s going to be interesting to see just how good this is!

Features

Twin Tower CPU Cooler

Enormous cooling capacity

Two high-quality Kaze Flex 120 mm fans

Two solid fin packages connected by six powerful 6 mm copper heat pipes

Unrestricted RAM compatibility

H.P.M.S. III (Hyper Precision Mounting System III)

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Scythe Have To Say?

“Scythe’s development team has re-engineered the heatsink design of the second generation Fuma Twin Tower CPU cooler. The design continues to be based on two solid fin packages connected by six powerful 6 mm copper heatpipes. The heatpipes are U-shaped and run through a solid copper base plate. In contrast to the predecessor, the Fuma 2 comes with an asymmetric heatsink design, where the two towers are offset to the side. The fins of the heatsink have also been shortened on one side. These adjustments enable the Fuma 2 to offer unrestricted RAM compatibility even on mainboards with memory banks on both sides of the socket. To protect the CPU cooler from corrosion, all copper heatpipes as well as the base-plate are carefully nickel-plated.”

Exterior Packaging

The front of the packaging goes bid and bold with a nice large image of the cooler. While it is, perhaps, a little slim on details, it lets you know at a glance exactly what to expect from this design.

The rear and sides of the packaging go into further details surrounding the specification, features, and dimensions of the Fuma 2. Due to the various languages, this information is rather cramped. It does, however, still tell you everything you could want to know about this cooler to ensure its suitable for your system.

Accessories!

Scythe gives you everything you need to install the Fuma 2 right out of the box. This includes all of the key components, thermal paste, and a product manual.

In addition to this, you are also provided with a screwdriver (which is both very helpful and important for the installation) as well as a space set of fan mounts should you wish to, in the future, install a third fan to the cooler.