Scythe Mugen 5 (SCMG-5102AR) ARGB Plus Cooler Review

We first reviewed a Scythe Mugen 5 a little over a year ago and, even we’ll admit, we were amazed by how popular the brand was with our fans. Who knows though, perhaps it even took Scythe a little by surprise as they have already launched a number of variants based upon the original design.

The latest, however, is without a doubt one of their most technically ambitious to date.

Scythe Mugen 5 ARGB Plus

The Mugen 5 ARGB Plus is, without a doubt, one of the highest specification coolers that Scythe has ever released. Featuring a number of substantial improvements to the base design, one of the biggest key inclusions in this twin-fan design is the addition of fully-customizable ARGB lighting.

Let’s check out some of the features and specifications.

Features

Addressable RGB Design Based on the best selling Mugen 5 CPU Cooler, the Addressable RGB edition is now available. By adding the second fan for a push-pull configuration, the airflow is increased which results in enhanced heat dissipation. The dual 120 mm ARGB fans and the eye-catching top cover can either be managed by motherboards with ARGB headers or by the included ACT-1000L ARGB Controller.

ARGB Controller ACT-1000L The ACT-1000ARL is an easy-to-use ARGB controller for mainboards without a corresponding header. The controller has 14 modes of lighting effects as well as 5-speed settings, which can be selected by a single button. Alternatively, a 2-pin header can be used to connect an external switch like the reset button.

Kaze Flex 120 ARGB PWM Fan The Kaze Flex 120 ARGB PWM is the first Scythe fan with addressable RGB LEDs. Eight individually controllable LEDs illuminate the translucent fan blades and enable complex color effects and gradients. The self-contained fluid bearing (Sealed Precision FDB) significantly reduces the friction that occurs during operation and thus achieves a lifespan of up to 120,000 hours, as well as a high running smoothness.

Asymmetrical Design Thanks to gently sloped heat pipes, the heat sink is not located directly above the bottom plate, but slightly offset to the rear. This asymmetrical design, in combination with a recess on the back of the heatsink, allows for unrestricted use of the memory banks. The high-quality copper heat pipes and base-plate are completely nickel-plated.

H.P.M.S. III Mounting System The cooler features the proven and easy-to-use Hyper Precision Mounting System III. A preassembled mounting bar simplifies the installation process, while spring-loaded screws prevent uneven pressure distribution. The mounting system supports all common sockets, including AMD®s AM4 and Intel®s Socket 2066.



Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Scythe Had to Say

“The Mugen 5 A-RGB CPU-Cooler not only gets the maximum performance out of the repeatedly awarded Mugen 5 platform, but also impresses with complete addressable RGB lighting. Two Kaze Flex 120 A-RGB PWM fans, each with 1,500 rpm, achieve a greatly increased air flow in push-pull mode. The self-contained fluid bearings (Sealed Precision FDB) guarantee a lifespan of up to 120,000 hours. The fans and top plate are completely illuminated by addressable RGB LEDs, which offer a breathtaking visual accent with continuously changing light effects. The LEDs can be controlled directly via 3-pin 5V controls from various manufacturers. Alternatively, a compact controller for internal installation is also included. “

Exterior Packaging

The front of the packaging goes big and bold with a nice clear image of the cooler. With the ARGB lighting in full effect, it looks every bit as substantial as you’d expect from a high-performance air cooler.

The rear and sides of the packaging provide you with details of the key features as well as the full technical specifications. While the back of the packaging is a little cramped (due to it accommodating several languages) the information is nice and clear.

What’s in the Box

In terms of accessories, Scythe certainly has you covered. Not only do you get everything you need to mount your cooler, but you’re also provided with a splitter cable for the two fans (so they can hook up to one PWM port), a screwdriver and (and this gets a huge thumbs up from me) a manual RGB controller for those of you who don’t have an RGB compatible motherboard.

The screwdriver is, however, a particularly useful addition. A factor you’ll learn more of later in the review when we talk about the installation.