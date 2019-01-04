Sea Of Thieves Is Struggling To Agree On Acceptable Behaviour

Sea Of Thieves

I have something of a love/hate relationship with Sea of Thieves. When it released, I initially really liked the game. I thought it was bright, bold and something new. Within a few days, however, I quickly realised that the one thing the game lacked was actual content. It was for this reason that it made its way onto my ‘Worst Games of 2018’ list.

With the ever-growing expansions to the game though, the community has seen something of a significant boost in recent months. It seems, however, that in a report via PCGamesN, these additional players are causing a few disagreements in the community. Specifically, how a pirate should behave!

Toxicity And Griefing

Until recently, the community on Sea of Thieves has been relatively low-key. As such, a rough set of ‘rules’ are set for the overall behaviour expected in the game. These are by no means official and arguably have been implemented more than players than Rare. They do, however, look to try and keep the game as ‘friendly’ as possible.

It seems, however, that new players are either not understanding or not embracing these guidelines.

How Piratey Can You Be?

In fairness, a ‘pirate’ as such is not traditionally a particularly nice person. As such, you shouldn’t expect them to necessarily be nice to other people. As you can, therefore, imagine, this is getting to be quite a pointed question in the community with many embracing the ‘rules’ and many also completely ignoring them.

Rare has, as above, been somewhat reluctant to officially endorse rules outside of the obvious (no abusive chat, no cheating etc.). It will, however, be curious to see if the community can solve this.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!