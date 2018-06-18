Microsoft Say Sea of Thieves Sold Exceptionally Well On Launch

Microsoft Report That Day One Sales of Sea of Thieves Topped Their Expectation for the First 3 Months

I must admit when Sea of Thieves launched I was part of the release date crew. Having monitored the game for some time, I must admit that I had bought into the hype and was excited to see what Rare had produced here.

Initially, I loved the game. I thought it was nice, bright, colourful and fun and it seems that many others thought so too. Microsoft has, however, always been a little vague as to the sales figures the game achieved. Even today, we still do not know exactly how many units Sea of Thieves sold. This is particularly tricky since the game is available for free as part of the Microsoft ‘Pass’.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that despite the mystery, Microsoft and Rare have confirmed much better than expected sales. Although, they still haven’t nailed down any specific numbers.

Great initial sales but…

I’m not surprised that the initial sales were strong for the game. As above, I bought it myself, however, there is something here that I would be deeply curious to know. While I initially loved Sea of Thieves, within a week I was already bored with it. The game had shown me pretty much everything it had to offer and put simply, it wasn’t much.

A recent update has launched new content, but my main point of curiosity at this point would be how many people are still playing it? I would guess not many.

Don’t get me wrong, Sea of Thieves is an enjoyable game but gets boring quickly and the excitement (what there is of it) comes in short sharp doses. As a team game, Sea of Thieves can be great fun, particularly if you have friends who own it. I daresay, however, that like me, you don’t know enough friends who own this to make a crew.

I have accused the game in prior reports of being a beta disguised as a full release. Even with the update, I still stick with that.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!