Upcoming Sea Of Thieves Update Will Require Re-Installation

When Sea of Thieves first launched, I played the game and loved it. Within 2 days, however, I quickly began to notice that there was, essentially, very little to do in it. With the release of a number of free content updates, however, the game has slowly started to expand to a much more impressive level. With updates, however, often comes increased installation sizes.

Well, in this regard, there is both good and bad news. The bad news is that the next update to the game will require a completely new download and re-installation of the game. The good news, however, is that afterwards, the overall file size will be decreased.

How Big A Decrease?

Well, this depends on your format, but the short version is quite a huge amount. In a report via Kotaku, the following reductions should be anticipated:

Xbox One X – 25GB (reduced from 47GB) – Total reduction 22GB

Xbox One – 10GB (reduced from 35GB) – Total reduction – 25GB

PC – 27GB (reduced from 47GB) – Total reduction – 20GB

How Has This Been Achieved?

As you can tell, these are clearly quite substantial reductions in the overall file sizes. Rare has, however, said that a redesign of the filing system has allowed for a much more efficient method to be found.

The update will be released on February 6th, so if you do plan to play, make sure to get your download in early!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Sea of Thieves? – Let us know in the comments!