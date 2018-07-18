Sea of Thieves Cursed Sails Updated Revealed With Trailer

Sea of Thieves was a bit of a strange game on launch. It looked good. It played good. Within a couple of days, however, it felt like I’d seen everything this game had to offer and not much else. I have since heard many call the release a ‘beta in disguise’ and based on the content that came with it on launch, I think there is an argument to be made there!

In a report via Eurogamer though, Rare has announced the 2nd major update to the game. Sea of Thieves Cursed Sales.

What Can We Expect?

Although details at present are a little sketchy at the moment, it is believed that part of the update will include new skeleton fortress type ships. These will be roaming the seas with the specific intent of sinking your ship and stealing your booty. This is a good addition as at present the only risk on the sea (other than the Kraken or crashing into a rock) is other players.

In addition, we are also told that a third ship type will be added to the game. At present we have 2 different types which accommodate 2 or 4 players. The new ship, the Brigante, will be specifically made for crews of 3 people. Therefore, if you were having troubles with your friend finding that fourth person to deliberately try and sabotage you, worry no more!

When Is It Out?

Sea of Thieves Cursed Sails will release as a free update on July 31st.

This represents the 2nd of 6 major updates planned for the game and hopefully, for those of you who have stuck with it, you might finally have some fresh adventures to take your drunken accordion playing pirate on.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Sea of Thieves? Are you looking forward to the new update?