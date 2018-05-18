Sea of Thieves To Get Content Expansion This Month

When Sea of Thieves launched, I must admit I had high hopes for the game. A team based game of piracy with PVE and PVP aspects? Sign me up! Unfortunately though, within a few days of playing, my enthusiasm for it had completely gone. Sure, it was a very fun game and the concept was one that had unusually not been attempted before. Well, not unless you count Sid Meier’s Pirates. The game, however, did suffer from one massive problem. It had very little content.

I’m not saying that there wasn’t stuff to do, but it all got boring and repetitive very quickly. It got to the stage that all I wanted to do was attack other ships. I simply couldn’t be bothered with the ‘go here and collect this’ style of quests (of which there were many).

Things might, however, be about to change as the developers have announced that the first major content expansion, ‘The Hungering Deep’ will launch on the 29th of May.

What can we expect?

So far we do not know much about what the update will include. We are told that it will look to expand further on the team based elements of the game and may even start including some puzzle-based elements. Some unconfirmed rumors have even suggested the megalodon might make an appearance.

This is the first of 6 planned update releases for the game this year and while I hope that it might make it worth me giving Sea of Thieves another try, I might just leave it a little longer. I just can’t help but feel that even this “medium-sized” update isn’t going to be enough to keep me interested.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Sea of Thieves? Are you looking forward to the new expansion? – Let us know in the comments!