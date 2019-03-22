Seagate Hires Nvidia AI To Help Keep Their HDD Tech Alive

Seagate Hires Nvidia AI

While we are not exactly seeing the death of the standard hard disk drive (HDD) with the expansion of ownership of solid state drives (SSD) and their much superior speeds, it would perhaps be fair to say that the days of HDDs might be numbered.

It seems, however, that Seagate (one of the worlds biggest data storage manufacturers) wants to try and keep this part of their technology alive. Seemingly for as long as possible.

In a report via PCGamesN, Seagate has hired a Nvidia developed AI system to try and make their HDD development and production more cost effective.

Why Are They Doing This?

As above, standard hard disk drives are a long way from obsolete. They don’t, however, sell in the volumes that they once did. As such, Seagate may be in the position of having their supply vastly outweigh the demand.

The AI has, therefore, been employed to basically try and determine ways in which the company can make their HDD production more efficient.

Project Athena

The AI, named Project Athena has been co-developed between Seagate, HPP and Nvidia. It is being used to try and find methods of making HDD design not necessarily better (or faster) but more efficient.

This has already seemingly had a positive effect as production speeds have been increased by 10%. In addition, quality assurance has been boosted by around 20%.

With this ultimately making production less expensive for Seagate, it seems that they are committed to hard disk drives. At least for the foreseeable future.

What do you think? When did you last buy a HDD? – Let us know in the comments!