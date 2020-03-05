Seasonic (Finally) Releases its Connect 750W Power Supply

For a little while now, we were aware that Seasonic was working on a new power supply that looked to significantly change how people would think about cable management. Well, it may have taken them a while to perfect the design, but they have finally confirmed the release of their new ‘Connect’ power supply series.

Seasonic Connect Power Supply

So, what’s so different about this power supply to its competitors? Well, the main key focus is that this looks to remove the power input bank from the PSU itself and instead allows you to mount it to the back of your chassis. In other words, the power cables are literally within inches of your motherboard, graphics card, hard drives, etc. meaning that this provides you with an exceptionally easy way to get the best cable management possible.

What Does Seasonic Have to Say?

“The Seasonic CONNECT is comprised of two linked products. One is the Seasonic PRIME 750 W 80 PLUS® Gold certified power supply, with our S3FC technology for efficient cooling and quiet operation. The other component is the CONNECT device, which is essentially a backplane that is mounted on the PC case with magnets to provide for the connections to all the components. During installation we only need to use two cables from the power supply to power the CONNECT. While the power supply itself supports the +12 V, -12 V and +5 Vsb rails, the CONNECT converts this power to provide the +3.3 V and +5 V outputs from the +12 V rail.”

Features

ATX 12 V

Fully Modular

80 PLUS Gold Certified

10 Years Warranty

Dimensions PSU: 140 mm (L) x 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) CONNECT MODULE: 330 mm (L) x 64 mm (W) x 21 mm (H)



For more in-depth features and specifications, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Although no retail price has yet been confirmed for this power supply (which is seemingly only currently available in a 750w design) we must admit to being very impressed with the simplicity of it. By making the power input bank detachable, you can really maximize your cable manage and, better still, make installing the cables massively easier!

Put simply, this gets two big thumbs up from us!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!