SecretLab Unveils All-Black Edition for Omega and Titan Series

New Modern and Classier Version

International computer chair manufacturer Secretlab is releasing a new all-black variant of their most popular models. Both the OMEGA and TITAN are now available with black suede accents and intricate black threading. The result is a classier, more mature and modern looking gaming chair. As usual, both chairs have Prime Polyurethane leather for a comfortable and durable build.

“While we’ve constantly received overwhelming demand from many corporate partners for an all-black chair, the concern has always been about visible branding for us,” said Ian Ang, Co-founder & CEO of Secretlab. “This is no longer a concern for us as our branding is now much stronger,” he adds. “We’re certain that this classy, modern color variant will be extremely popular amongst many office spaces.”

The company’s newest variant will be the first to be upholstered in an all-black version of Secretlab’s PRIME PU leather, which is put through more than 10 mechanical properties, durability and performance tests, including being subjected to over 200,000 flexing and abrasion test cycles—5 times of the standard test requirements—on the Martindale Abrasion Tester.

Furthermore, the OMEGA 2018 BLACK and TITAN BLACK models feature familiar award winning features. This includes a multi-tilt mechanism, and four-directional armerests. Plus, it has velour memory-foam lumbar pillow for the OMEGA, and an inbuilt lumbar support system for the TITAN.

How Much Are These New All-Black SecretLab Chairs?

The OMEGA 2018 BLACK has a list price of £400.00 but will be available immediately at a special launch pricing of £289.00. Meanwhile, the TITAN BLACK, listed at £450.00, will also be available immediately at a special launch pricing of £349.00.