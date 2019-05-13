Sekiro Fan Attempts to Kill All Bosses with Money

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

I must admit that despite Sekiro being out for over a month now, I probably haven’t pumped as many hours into it as I would’ve liked. Being busy is a notable factor in that, but it also boils down to something far more simpler. Even as a huge fan of the Dark Souls series, I’m finding Sekiro more than a little challenging.

One player, however, is clearly putting me to shame as they are attempting to beat every boss in the game using nothing but money!

Money Money Money!

So, at this point, you’re probably thinking that this sounds impossible?… Well, technically it is. You see while throwing money is a viable upgrade option for your prosthetic, you are limited to how many times you can use it. As such, the user (Tyrannicon) has had to cheat a little to make infinite throws possible.

Aside from that, however, his remit is quite simple. Throw money until the point that the enemies posture breaks (at which point a sword move is allowed) or until their health runs out. The crazy part is though, that this tactic actually works!

So Far So Good!

At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that he has yet beaten every boss in the game, but he has seemingly managed to beat 5 of the games major bosses. Which, incidentally, around 1 more than I have yet managed legitimately. DAMN YOU LADY BUTTERFLY!!!

If you want to keep up with his mission, you can check out his official YouTube channel via the link here!

What do you think? Are you amazed that this is possible? – Let us know in the comments!