Sekiro Gets Beaten Using Donkey Kong Bongos

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Since the release of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, there has largely been one debate surrounding the game. While no one is questioning that it is (yet another) quality release by From Software, the main point of contention is whether the game is too difficult for its own good.

Having played it myself, I think it’s like any From Software game. Namely, difficult, but ultimately rewarding when you finally beat that boss who killed you upwards of 20 times.

If you do, however, still think that the game is too difficult then you might want to check out the video below. Why? Well, one guy has just managed to beat the game using nothing other than the Bongo controls from Donkey Konga.

A Glutton For Punishment

The person who achieved this (ATwerkingYoshi) has a pretty strong reputation for attempting to beat games in, shall we say, unorthodox manners.

Despite using this amazing primitive form of control, however, he still managed to beat the game in around 10 hours and only died about 131 times. Not without some compromises, however. Like, completely giving up on trying to get the camera to work correctly.

What Do We Think?

Between the Donkey Kong bongos and the Guitar Hero controller, they do seem to be the main poison for video game masochists. It is, however, pretty amazing when they do manage to pull off something like this while using what are clearly totally impractical methods.

We do, however, give ‘ATwerkingYoshi’ some huge kudos and look forward to seeing what he achieves next!

What do you think? Have you played Sekiro? – Let us know in the comments!