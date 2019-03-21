Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Is Cracked A Day Before It’s Launch

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

At the time of writing, we are just over 24-hours away from the latest offering from Dark Souls studio ‘From Software’. Everything we have seen so far suggests that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is going to be pretty awesome and some of the early release reviews would seem to be confirming this as well. All in all, it’s good news! Well… for most.

In a report via DSOGaming, reports are claiming that the game has been successfully cracked, despite it not actually being released until tomorrow!

How Has This Happened?

It seems likely that one of the early release copy has found its way into some unscrupulous hands. It is, however, a little unusual to see a cracked version hit the internet before the official release itself.

With ‘From Software’ choosing to not use Denuvo anti-piracy protection, however, are they now regretting this decision?

To Denuvo Or Not To Denuvo?

While Denuvo isn’t perfect (and certainly the subject of more than a little criticism) this does highlight why anti-piracy protections are, at least for the developer, a good idea.

Admittedly, Denuvo isn’t bullet proof. On most occasions, however, their latest protections do at least keep the pirates at bay for a few days.

With this game looking pretty awesome, however, most will probably be best advised to just go down the legit road and get an honest copy!

