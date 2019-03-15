Senior Departure At Facebook Fires Shots At Mark Zuckerberg?

Senior Staff Member Issues Strange Resignation Letter

Over the last few months, there has been a number of movements within the senior Facebook team with many long-term members leaving the company. While all of these departures have largely seemed to be amicable

chief product officer Chris Cox may have fired a few shots at Mark Zuckerberg.

In a report via BusinessInsider, his resignation has a curious comment surrounding the future of the company. Particularly since Facebook recently announced plans to improve their privacy settings.

Shots Fired?

His resignation letter, as a whole, is (at least on the surface) very supportive of Facebook and it’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. There is, however, one comment within it that has drawn a lot of attention.

“As Mark has outlined, we are turning a new page in our product direction, focused on an encrypted, interoperable, messaging network.

“It’s a product vision attuned to the subject matter of today: a modern communications platform that balances expression, safety, security, and privacy. This will be a big project and we will need leaders who are excited to see the new direction through.”

What Does This Mean?

Well, some are perceiving this to be something of a parting shot at Mark Zuckerberg. If you were to read this cynically, you could almost believe that what he’s saying is that Mark isn’t “excited” or at least positive about following through with these changes.

It may, of course, be an entirely innocent remark. It is, however, if nothing else, very curious!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!