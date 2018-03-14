Shadow of the Tomb Raider Arriving September 14

The Final Chapter in The Tomb Raider Origin Saga

Fans have been awaiting for an announcement regarding the third and final entry for Lara Croft’s origin saga. Titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it continues Lara’s fight against the shadowy organization called Trinity. Essentially continuing the legacy of her father’s work, while saving the world and priceless artifacts at the same time.

Thankfully, it appears that the answer is sooner than previously thought. The Tomb Raider website has now been updated with a teaser date of March 15. Not much else is there for now other than the date and graphics of an eclipse. A little digging on the website’s HTML code by Twitter user Nibellion however, reveals that the launch date is actually in there already.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be launched September 14th, lol pic.twitter.com/EJAiNbVWxH — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 14, 2018

When is Shadow of the Tomb Raider Coming Out?

The website’s source code states in full that the game will be available on September 14. Furthermore, it is not going to be exclusive to a single platform, and will be available on the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on the same day.

The code also reveals another important date of April 27, which is most likely the full reveal date with a trailer.

That is still a long ways away. For now, fans of the series could instead watch the latest film adaptation starring Alicia Vikander starting March 16.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video