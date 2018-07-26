Shadow of the Tomb Raider Has Already Gone Gold

Ready Ahead of Schedule

The upcoming third installment of the Tomb Raider origin remake has reached a new milestone. It has now “Gone Gold”, which means studio developer Eidos Montreal has completed development. It will now head to the printers for mass production of the physical copies. The studio even posted a photo of the development team celebrating the event via Twitter.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold! Lara’s defining moment is out of @EidosMontreal’s hard-working hands & on its way to manufacturing. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC/Steam on September 14. pic.twitter.com/6XTwzuMVnP — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) July 24, 2018

When is Shadow of the Tomb Raider Coming Out?

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is launching on September 14, 2018. It is going to be available for Windows PCs, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Despite the main game being ready for publishing, it is possible that the Team is also still working on the Season Pass content. These will be available after the launch date, and will include new missions, challenges, outfits and more.

The game is currently available for pre-order in Standard Edition for the PC. Meanwhile for consoles, there is a limited Steelbook Edition for PS4 and Xbox One.

For the ultimate Lara Croft fan, there is also the Ultimate Edition version. This includes the season pass, three more weapons/outfits, game soundtrack, flashlight, and bottle opener shaped like Lara’s climbing tool. It even includes a Lara Croft “Terrifying Tombs” statue.