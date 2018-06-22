Shadowrun Returns Deluxe Free On The Humble Bundle

Shadowrun Returns Is Free For A Limited Time On The Humble Bundle

Shadowrun is one of those franchises that definitely deserves more love and attention than it has. When the original game launched on the SNES, it was perhaps one of the greatest RPG’s ever released. If not, it was certainly one of the best available on the Super Nintendo.

With a sequel, that completely failed to capture the essence of the original, a Kickstarter was successfully ran to create a true follow up to the original game. Since it’s release 5 years ago, it has been widely praised as paying homage to the original but with a brand new and highly detailed story.

If you haven’t played it yet, I have good news for you. For a limited time, the Humble Bundle store is offering you the chance to claim this game for free!

What Is The Game About?

Shadowrun is an isometric style RPG game set in a dystopian future. Similar in style to the original Fallout games, Shadowrun is a heavily RPG inspired game which has combat, tactics, and diplomacy in equal measure.

As part of the free promotion, you will not only receive the base game, but also the DLC pack. In addition, you will also get a copy of the game’s soundtrack. In terms of freebies, this one is truly excellent!

How Can I Claim My Copy?

To get your copy, all you need to do is create an account with Humble Bundle. To help you out, you can visit the official website here.

From there, you will find the game prominently displayed on the desktop. Just add it to your basket, check-out and a link will be sent to your e-mail account. From here, you will be provided with another link which will lead you to a page revealing your Steam code.

With the weekend approaching, this is a fantastic game to try out. Be prepared though, if you’re expecting a 10 hours experience, 30 hours later you might be wondering how that happened!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Shadowrun? In addition, are you going to claim your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!